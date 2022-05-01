Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

