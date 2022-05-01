Raymond James Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $290.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

FB stock opened at $200.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $277.11.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

