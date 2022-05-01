CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,444 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DoorDash by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DoorDash by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.58.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

