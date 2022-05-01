Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC opened at $281.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.85 and its 200-day moving average is $385.10. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.96 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

