CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,403 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

