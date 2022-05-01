CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $85,842,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hess by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,444,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after buying an additional 365,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

