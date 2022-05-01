Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE EBS opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after acquiring an additional 628,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

