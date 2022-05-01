Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.