Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

