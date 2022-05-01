Robert W. Baird Trims FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price to $50.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.
NASDAQ FARO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $83.39.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
