Robert W. Baird Trims FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Target Price to $50.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FARO Technologies (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

