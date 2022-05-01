Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

USPH opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,005,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 450,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 422,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

