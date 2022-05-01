CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 20,917 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

LAC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a current ratio of 64.51.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

