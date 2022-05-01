Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 115.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

