State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.16 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average is $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.18, for a total value of $1,135,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

