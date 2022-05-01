State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 383 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.38 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

