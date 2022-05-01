Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $21,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $14,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $378,114.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

