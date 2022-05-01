State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Capri worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Capri by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capri by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 480,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,218,000 after buying an additional 260,896 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.70 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.70.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

