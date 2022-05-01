Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mercury General by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mercury General by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.