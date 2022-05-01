Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $37.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

