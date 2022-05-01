Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $158.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.54.

NYSE:UHS opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

