State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 672 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800 over the last three months.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.88 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

