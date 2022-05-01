Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.54.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $122.53 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

