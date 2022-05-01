Visa (NYSE:V) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. raised Visa to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of V stock opened at $213.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average of $214.78. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 17,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

