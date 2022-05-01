State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,649 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jabil worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.