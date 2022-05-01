State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $252,359. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLF opened at $25.49 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

