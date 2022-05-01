Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steelcase by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

