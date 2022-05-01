DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $46,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

