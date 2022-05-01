Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.