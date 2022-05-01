Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of XPeng worth $47,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 375,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. CLSA began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 6.48. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Profile (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.