Swiss National Bank Has $44.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $44,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,532.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

