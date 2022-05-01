Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Snap-on worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $212.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average is $212.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

