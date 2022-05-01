Swiss National Bank Sells 37,200 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Lincoln National worth $46,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC opened at $60.15 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

