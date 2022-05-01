Swiss National Bank Sells 6,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $373.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 193.09%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

