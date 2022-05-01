Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Allegion worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allegion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,069 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,509,000 after acquiring an additional 89,182 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $105.06 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

