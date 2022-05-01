Swiss National Bank Has $45.36 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of FOX worth $45,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FOX stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

