Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $430.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA opened at $363.38 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.79 and its 200-day moving average is $353.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock worth $176,434,165. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

