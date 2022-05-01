First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $85.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

FSLR opened at $73.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. First Solar has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,024,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

