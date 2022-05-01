Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

