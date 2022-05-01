Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
NYSE LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
