Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $33.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

OPCH stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

