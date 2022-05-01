JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $19.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

