XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.12.

XPO opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

