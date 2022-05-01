State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 678 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Coupa Software worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $86.30 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

