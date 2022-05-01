State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,243 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of NRG Energy worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

