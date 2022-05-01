Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $130.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.17.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $166.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $176.35.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.19%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.