Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,336 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

