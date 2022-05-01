Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.84 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

