Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 400 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Concentrix by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Concentrix by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $994,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,600 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $157.48 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $141.38 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day moving average of $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

