Barclays Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $12.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

ATUS stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 85.33%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

