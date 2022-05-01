Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

FIVN opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

