Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of Flowserve worth $41,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

